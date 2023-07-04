Harden, Phyllis Dawn



Dawn Harden, age 64 passed away Friday, June 30, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Hamilton on January 16, 1959, the daughter of Wilburn and Vella (Beckham) Bicknell. She was a graduate of Lakota High school. Dawn married James Steven Harden on June 6, 1996 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She had been employed at Ohio Casualty/Liberty Mutual. Dawn had been employed as a claim manager for Liberty Mutual, retiring in 2014 and then became office manager for Visiting Angels until 2022. She is survived by her husband, Steve; children Kevin (Samantha) Blair, Augusta, Georgia and Steven (Ashley) Blair, Hamilton, Nicole (Steve) Cook, Hamilton, Stevie (Kristina) Harden, Hamilton; brothers, Glen (Judy) Bicknell, Tom Bicknell, Tim (Penny) Bicknell and Jerry Bicknell; sister, Rosie Canniff and nine grandchildren, Isabella, Austin, Brianna, Lily, Austin, Hunter, Kaleb, Jacob and Sydney. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Mike Bicknelll and her sister, Shirley Burgher. Funeral services will be Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Tyler Green officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences are available at ww.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral