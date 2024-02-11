Harden, Janet

Harden (Davis), Janet



77, of Dayton, OH passed away on Jan 9, 2024. Visitation with the family Monday, Feb 19 at 10 AM followed by a memorial mass, 11 AM at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Dr., Dayton. Flowers may be sent to St. Benedict the Moor Church or memorial donations may be made to Greater Edgemont Community Coalition or St. Benedict the Moor Elementary School. HHRoberts.com



