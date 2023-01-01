HANSON,



Timothy Michael



March 15, 1956 ~ December 23, 2022 (age 66)



Tim was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Anita (nee Peschang) and John Hanson on March 15, 1956. He was raised in Illinois where he grew up as a Scout in the Boy Scouts of America; he graduated from Aurora West, where he was a high school athlete, participating in wrestling. He later married Sharon Crawford and they settled in Oxford, Ohio. He spent his career with Ohio Casualty (later Liberty Mutual) and retired at the end of 2021 after 35 years of service. Tim and Sharon loved the outdoors and enjoyed visiting the National Parks, especially the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. He enjoyed fishing and staying active outside. He loved baseball and always supported his Chicago Cubs. He also coached little league baseball for his sons.



He is the beloved husband of Sharon (nee Crawford) Hanson; devoted father of Christal Hanson, Jennifer (Jason) Schnell, Scott (Nicole) Hanson and Benjamin Hanson; adoring grandfather of Adrian Felty, Damian Hanson, Donovan Hanson, Breana Hanson and Isabella Hanson; loving brother of David Hanson, Don (Beth) Hanson and Catherine (Len Bartkowiak) Hanson; dear son-in-law of Etta Jean (the late Bill) Crawford. He was preceded in death by his parents.



A visitation for Tim will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio, on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 2 pm until time of memorial service at 3 pm.

