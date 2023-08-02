HANSELMAN, Phillip "Barry"
HANSELMAN, Phillip "Barry", age 90, of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, July 28, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am, Friday, August 4 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia with service immediately following at 11 am. Pastor R.C. McDonald will officiate. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. To ready Barry's full life tribute, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH
45377-2123
https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral