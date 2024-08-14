HANNON, Michael T.



HANNON, Michael T., 79, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2024 in his home. He was born October 20, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Raphael and Alice E. (Kennedy) Hannon. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. After high school he worked with his father at Hannon's Jewelry Store repairing clocks while his father repaired watches. He was drafted by the US Army in 1966 and served 18 months during the Vietnam War. After serving in the Army he came home and worked as draftsman and engineer for several companies, the last being Patton's Patent Office. He is survived by his sister, Mary Hannon and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held from 9:30  10:15 am on Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



