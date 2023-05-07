Hanges, Betty

Hanges (Wendt), Betty Ann



Betty Ann (Wendt) Hanges  Age 93, of Fairfield, Ohio and Otterbein Senior Life Community, passed away on May 4, 2023. She was born on March 28, 1930 in Middletown, Ohio. At Anderson College, Anderson, Indiana, Betty met Constantine (Gus) J. Hanges, of Oklahoma City, and on December 22, 1951 they married starting their wonderful sixty-nine-year journey together. After college, Betty and Gus moved eleven times between Indiana, Southern Ohio, and Oklahoma City, until buying the Resor schoolhouse in Fairfield OH in 1956, where they lived for the next sixty years. Like her husband, Betty devoted her life to education, teaching almost her entire career in special education in the Fairfield school system. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Reba (Williams) Wendt, her eldest brother Walter, Jr., and by her beloved husband, Gus, in 2019. Betty is survived by her brother Robert Wendt (Middletown and Hardin, KY), her two sons, James Constantine (wife, Neila, Fairfield, OH) and Walter Paul (Butch) Hanges (Walker, MI). Betty, known to them as Yia Yia, is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Kara, Travis, Katrina, Constance, Kyle, Jordan, and Brooke: along with nine great-grandchildren, Skylar, Alexander, Lyla, Garrett, Emma, Abigail, Maximus, Brady, and Gram. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 10:30 A.M. until time of service (11:30 A.M.) at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. www.avancefuneralhome.com

