HANEY, Esther

Esther Marie Kyle



87, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton on December 15, 2022. Born May 15, 1935, in Indianapolis, IN. Esther resided in Dayton, OH, for the majority of her life. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Lucie Miles Kyle; and her infant brother David Kyle. She is survived by her 3 children, Barry Haney, Beth Haney, Sean Haney; her grandchildren, Duncan Haney Slocum and Kaleigh Slocum; numerous cousins and extended family members. Esther graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1953 and then attended Wittenberg University, where she graduated with Honors in 1957.



She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority while at Wittenberg and was active with many events and reunion activities for both Roosevelt and Wittenberg for many years. After her retirement from Lexis Nexis, Esther enjoyed spending time working in her yard and with her flowers. She participated in many classes and workshops at the Centerville-Washington Township Senior Center and made many friends. She became an avid pottery and stained glass artist and enthusiast, creating beautiful pieces for family and friends that they will always cherish. Esther was an avid reader and a music enthusiast. Her tastes ranged from Queen to Wayne Newton and everything in between. Esther loved animals, most notably her precious pups Meagan and Jasper. Esther loved nature and saw beauty in everything and everyone. We will all miss her dearly. Esther was truly one of the kindest, gentlest, most caring people you could have ever met. Visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH, on Thursday, December 29 from 11am-12pm, until Funeral Services begin at 12pm. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens will follow services. Memorial contributions may be made in Esther's honor to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

