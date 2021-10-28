HANDEL, Charles

HANDEL, Dr. Charles P. "Chuck"



Age 77, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021. He was born April 18, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Charles F. and Ella Mae (Kirby) Handel. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Margaret "Peg" (Maloney) Handel; daughter, Shelley Volpenhein; grandchildren, Julia Volpenhein, Ashley Volpenhein, and Luke Volpenhein; sister, Mary Lynne (Robert) West; and many other close relatives and friends. The family will receive guests on Friday, October 29, 2021, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding



Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr), Middletown. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish- St. John Church, 1405 First Avenue, Middletown, with Father Civille as celebrant. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

