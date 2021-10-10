HAMRICK, Gene Arthur



Gene Arthur Hamrick, age 92 of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on August 26, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late



Arthur and Lillian Hamrick. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his two brothers, Jack Hamrick and Winn Hamrick. Gene is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Constance Hamrick; two children, Jeffrey Alan (Robin) Hamrick and James Arthur (Shelly) Hamrick; seven grandchildren, Janice (Kevin) Leary, Laurie (Dan) Brissey, Veronica (Max) Mestas, Jeremy (Jessica) Hamrick, Max Hamrick, Jake Hamrick, and Zach Hamrick; great-grandson, David Brissey. He is also survived by numerous family members, friends, and very



special business associates. He served in the Army as a Sargent during the Korean War. Gene graduated from Roosevelt High School and later went on to own and operate Mar-Con Tool. The family business will proudly continue with his sons, Jeff and Jim. He enjoyed playing golf, watching Westerns, and staying at his second home in Curtis, Michigan. The most



important thing to Gene was his family. Gene is well loved and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. His



family would like to give a special thank you to his caregivers for the care and compassion during such a difficult time. The family hopes those who would like to honor him will find a quiet time to remember who he was in your life and be thankful for the time you had together. In lieu of a public



funeral, individual families are encouraged to have their own private memorial. He will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery located on Cemetery Drive in West Milton, Ohio 45383. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

