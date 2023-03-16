HAMMONS, Lucas Alan "Luke"



Age 43 of Miamisburg passed away Tuesday March 14, 2023 at The James Hospital in Columbus, OH. Luke was a member of First Baptist Church West Carrollton, belonged to various basketball leagues, owned and enjoyed his race horses, a die hard University of Kentucky Basketball Fan, but most of all, sharing his love for Jesus Christ and spreading the word. Luke is survived by his parents Mark and Donna Hammons of Miamisburg, maternal grandmother Mona Hammons of West Carrollton, and aunt Deana (Lance) Pearson of Cookeville, TN. Funeral services will be Saturday March 18, 2023 at 12 noon at First Baptist Church West Carrollton 705 So. Elm St. West Carrollton, OH 45449. Pastor Scott Wells will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m.-12 noon at the church. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery following the services. If desired memorial contributions are asked for St. Vincent de Paul Shelter for Men 1921 So. Gettysburg Ave. Dayton, OH 45417. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

