Hammel, Lydia

Lydia Iota Hammel, age 83, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born September 25, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Paul and Thelma Alice (Willison) Carpenter.



In addition to her parents, Lydia was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Hammel in 2021; sons: David Johnson and John Jackson; and 5 brothers and sisters.



She is survived by her children: Denise (Scott) Oliver of London, OH; Carol (Scott) Litmer of Beavercreek; and Doug (Marcia) Johnson of Galena, OH; step-sons: James J. (Donna) Hammel of Dimondale, MI and Charles Slone of Jamestown; a sister: Alice Faye Grover of Eaton, OH; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Lydia graduated from Roosevelt High School and had worked as a secretary with BEI Inc. She enjoyed playing Euchre. She was a member of the Creekside Christian Church in Jamestown, where she had been active with the women's ministry and enjoyed visiting with her friends, Brenda, Patty and Claudia. She was a loving and caring parent and adoring grandparent.



Services will be held 11:30 Thursday, May 25, 2023 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held 10:30 AM Thursday until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Valley View Memory Gardens.


