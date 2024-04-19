Hamm, Norma Jean



87, of Miamisburg, passed away on April 17, 2024, at the age of 87. She grew up in Lima, Ohio and moved to Dayton, Ohio to go to school for nursing. After a brief career in nursing, she moved into the accounting field and retired after a successful career of 25 years at LexisNexis. She was a member of Salem Avenue Church of God Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Beulah Turner, her brothers, Claude Turner and Larry Adams, her sister, Diane White, and a special friend, Bill Wetzel. Norma's legacy continues through her children, Kim Brown (Tim), Joni Hatfield (Mark), and Robin Shafer (Todd); her sister, Karen Burnett (Jim); her 8 grandchildren; her 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2024 at Tobias Funeral Home- Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2024 at the funeral home. Carla James, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati (DSAGC) or InWord Resources. Online condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



