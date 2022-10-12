HAMM, Maria "Teri"



Maria "Teri" Hamm, age 83, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born January 2, 1939, in Gyor, Hungary, to the late Ferenc and Margit Nagy. Teri worked for Rike's then retired from Macy's. She was an entrepreneur at Trader's World flea market where she operated Maria's Treasures & Collectables. She was preceded in death by her parents; and 4 brothers, Frank, Zolie, Steve, and Jancey. Teri is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, David Hamm; children, Erika (Tony) Newton, Charles (Amy) Hamm; 5 grandchildren, Kay Zinck, Erik (Mariah) Newton, Ethan, Jeremy, and Regan Hamm; 2 great-grandchildren, Holt and Charlotte Newton; and numerous loved ones. A visitation will be 4-6pm, Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg. A funeral service will be 10am Monday, October 17 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com