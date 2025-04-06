Hamlin, Joseph



Joseph Bernard Hamlin, born September 19,1944 in Detroit, Michigan to Bernard and Edna Hamlin, died February 22, 2025 in Hospice of Dayton. Joe is preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife Fatima, whom he met while serving in Peace Corps Malaysia and married July 27, 1969.



Joe is survived by his sisters Beth Schroeder, Leah (Bill) Hamlin-Morgan and Lola (Paul) Imbrunnone and their children and grandchildren, and special friends Alan Kobs and Tom Harry. Joe was a member of R.O.M.E.O.S (Really Old Men Eating Out at Scrambler's) and Joe felt close to their staff.



Joe was employed for many years by Wright Patterson Air Force Base in computer programming.



A memorial service will be at Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 W. Alex-Bell Rd. Dayton, OH 45459 at 10:30 am on April 12 with lunch to follow.



