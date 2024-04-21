Hamlin, Dolores "Petey"



Dolores "Petey" Hamlin passed away in Dayton, Ohio on April 9, 2024, after turning 93 on her last birthday. She is survived by her children Karen Hamlin Fogle of Woodinville, WA and James Hamlin and his wife Tia of Troy, Ohio. She had 5 grandchildren: Brendon Fogle, Sarah Scarborough, Zach Fogle, Brigham Hamlin and Ashleigh Holt. Additionally, she had 12 great-grandchildren: Karen's grandchildren: William, Maggie, Landon, Gabe, Maia, Pike, Locke, and Jett. Jim's grandchildren: Reese, Carter, Macie Rose and Olivia. Dolores, born Dolores McNay in 1931, was the youngest of 6 children to Carl and Eva McNay. She was very close to her siblings: Dorothy Bobo, Idona Sanders, Gladys Strader, Robert McNay, and William McNay all of whom preceded her in death. Dolores graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1949. She married Carl "Buss" Hamlin in 1951, and they celebrated 70 years of marriage before his passing in 2021. They enjoyed their "home away from home" at Lake of the Woods in Farmersville, where they made many friends. They spent their retirement years in Nokomis, Florida, and traveled often to visit their children and grandchildren. Rarely did they miss a sunset at the beach in their 25 years there. Dolores was known as a fabulous cook and loved to entertain family and friends. She was always one of the last one to leave a party. Her keen eye for style was showcased in her role as a Bridal Consultant for Rike's Department Store where for many years she helped make dreams come true for many young brides. Many thanks to StoryPoint Senior Living for your care and fun times. To the friends she made, the staff that adored her and the entertainment she loved - the family is most appreciative. Petey and Buss will be buried together at Ellerton Cemetery in Liberty OH with family in attendance. Services in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home



