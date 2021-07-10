springfield-news-sun logo
HAMILTON, William

ajc.com

Obituaries

HAMILTON III, William Douglas

Bill Hamilton, passed away on June 12, 2021, after a heartbreaking battle with glioblastoma.

He was born December 12, 1941, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, the eldest of three children, to Wm. D. Hamilton II and

Catharine Calhoun Hamilton. He graduated University School, 1960, and Cornell University, 1965, earning a bachelor's in

mechanical engineering. While living in Middletown and

Cincinnati, he was a supervisor for the Middletown Works

Caster at AK Steel during his almost 50-year career. He

enjoyed his annual fishing trips to the Ely, MN, area with his friends and family. In 2014, Bill and Barbara moved to

Portland, Oregon, to be close to family. He was a loving and supportive husband for many years during Barbara's long fight with Alzheimer's disease. He was involved in the Unity Church in the communities in which he resided, as well as the Neighborhood Emergency Team in SW Portland.

Bill is survived by his brother, Bruce A. Hamilton (Roxanne) of Cincinnati; his children: Wm. Douglas Hamilton IV (Janet) and Catharine (Kate) Eyberg (Richard) of Portland; his

step-daughters: Nancy Aldridge of Harlem, Georgia and Kay Walters of Fort Myers, Florida, and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his much-loved wife, Barbara K.

Hamilton, by just over two weeks and by his sister, Helen Giesey (Cushing). A service celebrating the lives of Bill

and Barbara will be held at a later date. If so desired,

contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

