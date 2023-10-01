Hamilton, Steven R.



STEVEN R. HAMILTON, 74, of Springfield, passed away at Kettering Health Springfield on Monday morning, September 25, 2023 with his family by his side. He was born in Cincinnati on November 2, 1948, the son of the late Earl and Mary Ruth (Nevil) Hamilton. Steve was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He owned and operated Springfield Cyclery for over 40 years, making many life-long friends. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, V.F.W. 1031 and St. Raphael Church. Steve is survived by his wife of 33 years, Anne (Bumgardner) Hamilton and children, Stephanie Hamilton, Stacey (Kevin) Walters, Jennifer Lovrak, and Roger Lovrak. Steve was Gramps to Caroline and Henry Walters, Jonah Brenner, Obie Hamrick, and Iris, Zora and Etta Lovrak. Also surviving are his siblings, Doug Hamilton, Greg (Tammy) Hamilton, Kirk (Sue) Hamilton, Randy (Vivian) Hamilton, and Becky (Wade) Lamb; numerous nieces and nephews; and his loyal companion, Fredo. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Hamilton; sister, Pam Johnson; and nephew, Brett Hamilton. A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Sunday, October 8, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1536 Villa Rd., Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org). The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





