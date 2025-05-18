Hamilton, Mary Lou



Mary Lou Hamilton, born on July 22, 1942, in Franklin Couty, Ohio peacefully passed away in the company of her loving family on May 4, 2025, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Grace Brown. A devoted wife, mother, and beloved Nana, Mary Lou will be greatly missed. Faith and family were the center of her life. She was a connoisseur of great food and loved to dine out with family and friends. A competitive card and tennis player, she was always up for a fun game. She adored animals and loved spoiling the family pets with extra snuggles and treats. Mary Lou was a kind and thoughtful person who readily made friends wherever she went. She is preceded in death by husband, Richard Hamilton, partner, Jim Oatney, and brother, Michael. Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Pamela Weemes and her husband Bryan, son, Steven Hamilton and his wife Jennifer, four grandchildren, Joshua Weemes, Noah Hamilton, Georgia Hamilton and Katelyn Weemes, siblings, Barbara, Diane, Teddy, Charles, Larry, and Robert, as well as numerous friends and family who will miss her warm and bubbly presence. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held at 4 to 6 pm EDT May 23, 2025, at First Baptist Church, 705 S. Elm St., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Funeral service to follow at 6 pm at the same location. The family gratefully accepts flowers, or a memorial contribution made to First Baptist Church of West Carrollton. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



