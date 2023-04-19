Hambrick, Ruby



Ruby Marceal (Huffman) Hambrick, of Waverly, Ohio, passed into the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ on April 15, 2023, at the age of 97. She is survived by two sons: Bruce Russell Hambrick and Eric Edwin Hambrick; one brother, Edsel Huffman; nine grandchildren, Joel Hughes, Erica Hambrick, Jacob Hambrick, Joshua Hambrick, Jennifer (Hambrick) Shuey, Caleb Hambrick, Anna (Hambrick) Garza, Abigail Hambrick, and Daniel Hambrick; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Claude Seth Hambrick, M.D., her parents Russel J. and Clara (Hoke) Huffman, her sisters Mildred (Huffman) Blackburn, Miriam Huffman, Reva (Huffman) Batdorf, and brother Eugene Huffman



Born in New Carlisle, Ohio on July 19, 1925, Ruby graduated from New Carlisle High School in 1944 and received her R.N. from the Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing through the United States Army Nurse Corps in 1947. While working as an emergency room nurse she met Claude Hambrick. They were married in 1949. She and Claude were the devoted parents of their two sons.



As committed Christians, Ruby and Claude served in the medical field and in Christian teaching, intercessory prayer, and missionary work their entire married lives. Ruby served with the Women Anew Retreat Ministry from 1980-2008. She and Claude were members of the Patterson Park Church in Beavercreek, Ohio from 1977 to 2002. They were members of the First Baptist Church of Waverly until their passing. Both she and Claude were cared for at the Williams-Wilson Nursing Home in Waverly the last several years of their lives.



Visitation hours are 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at the Botkin-Hornback Funeral Home, 314 E. North St, Waverly, Ohio, 45690. The funeral will be held at 10 am on Saturday, April 22 at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm at the New Carlisle cemetery, 11545 Musselman Road, New Carlisle, Ohio, 45344.



Charitable gifts may be given to: Gideons International: https://www.gideons.org The American Heart Association: https://www.heart.org First Baptist Church of Waverly, Ohio: http://fbcwaverly.net

