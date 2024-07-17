Hamblin, Dawn



Dawn Hamblin age 45 of Brookville, IN passed away suddenly on July 12, 2024. She was born on January 19, 1979 in Hamilton the daughter of Doug Verdin and Joy (nee Chasteen) Gentry. Dawn was wonderful mother who loved her family dearly especially her grandbabies. She was the most giving and generous person who never expected anything in return. Dawn was a wonderful baker and cook and loved being outdoors with her family. She is survived by her loving husband Jeff Hamblin; her mother Joy Gentry; seven children Taylor (Tyler), Alyssa, Josh Jr, Krystal, Justin (Amanda), John (Samantha), and Jeff; seven grandchildren Eleanor, Harley, Landon, Alexis, Dakota, Delilah, and David; one sister Stephanie (Bill) Barr; one niece Candace Fugate. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, other family and close friends. Dawn was preceded in death by her father Doug Gentry; her first husband Joshua Smith. Visitation will be on Monday July 22, 2024 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM-8:00PM. The funeral will be on Tuesday July, 23, 2024 at 11:00AM with Pastor Darryl McCoy officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



