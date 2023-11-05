Hallisy, Robert L.



Robert L. Hallisy, age 98 of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at St. Leonard Center. He was born July 31, 1925 in Newark, Ohio, the son of the late Vernon and Elizabeth Hallisy. Robert was proud of many things in his life, specifically his job with the railroad as an electrician, having been on the Honor Flight as a veteran of the United States Air Force Reserves, having been an usher at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, and his service as a volunteer in various capacities. He also enjoyed baseball and bowling. Robert is survived by his wife, Ruth; as well as family members and many friends. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Lester Vernon Hallisy; and sister, Jeanette Gilbert. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 from 11 am to 12 pm at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 pm. Robert will be laid to rest in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newark, Ohio. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com