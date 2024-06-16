Hall, Ruth Mirian



Ruth Hall, aged 99, of Dayton, Ohio left this life on June 7. She was loved by many and will be missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. For the full obituary and service details, please visit www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



