HALL, Joseph



September 16, 1984 - November 5, 2022



Age 38, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 5, 2022. A graduate of Miamisburg High School in 2003, Joseph went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Education from Wright State University. He is preceded in death by his mother Donna (Adams) Hall and his grandparents. Joseph is survived by his father Donald Hall; brother Mark (Amy) Hall, brother Stephen (Courtney) Hall; nieces Avery, Makaylin and Olive; girlfriend Molly Patrick; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Celebration of life will be on November 14, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at B&B Riverfront Hall (16 Water St., Miamisburg, OH). Information for burial services for family to follow.

