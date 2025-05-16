HALL (Walker), Gracie Pauline



HALL, Gracie Pauline, age 92, of Middletown, Ohio went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at Majestic Care Senior Living where she had resided for 13 years. She was born December 18, 1932 in Carter County, Kentucky. Gracie was a pastor's wife and also a seamstress. After her husband, Edgil, retired in 1981, they moved to Florida where they founded the Venice Pentecostal Church of Venice, Florida, and eventually moved back to Middletown. She and her husband were both members of the Truth Tabernacle in Middletown. She loved spending time reading God's Word and especially the Gospels. Preceding her in death were her parents, Emma (Carroll) and Wayne H. Walker, Sr.; her husband, Edgil Hall in 2012; one son, Steven Bradley Hall; one daughter, Karen Regina Hall; and two brothers, Johnny Walker and Wayne Walker, Jr. She is survived by one son, Leon Hall (Vickie); one daughter Debora D. Profitt; seven grandchildren, Brian Hall (Stephanie); Kimberly Chandler (David), Gina P. Proffitt, (Gary); Bethanie Thompson (Braverick), Kristina Bradford (Chad), Steven B. Hall, Jr. and Jacob Hall (Emily); eighteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one sister, Audrey Jones (Ralph); one brother, Larry Walker (Kathryn); several nieces and nephews; and many friends and church family. Visitation will be Monday, May 19, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Truth Tabernacle, 6879 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Daniel Hidlebaugh, M.C. Braverick Thompson, and Rev. Brian Hall officiating. Interment will be at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



