Hall, Fred



On April 11, 2024, Fred Hall III took his last earthly breath with his devoted wife by his side in Gastonia, NC. Fred, also known as Pete, was born in St. Louis, MO, on February 9, 1945, to Marion (Pledger) and Fred Hall Jr.



Fred grew up in East Saint Louis and the family moved to Dayton, OH when he was a child. When his father had an opportunity in Columbus, Fred chose to stay in Dayton to complete high school. He found his high school sweetheart, Pattie Burdett in 1959 while attending Roosevelt High School and married on November 26, 1966. During their union they had two children Fred IV and Rose. After high school graduation in 1963, Fred continued higher education at the University of Cincinnati and he received his Electronics Engineering degrees at Sinclair College and the University of Dayton, and ultimately his MBA in Marketing at Wright State University. Fred also received his Teacher's License at Central State University.



Fred was employed by GM/Delco Products in Kettering, OH for 30+ years, working up to Marketing Manager of the Valeo/ITT Automotive division. After retiring from GM, he became an educator, primarily in Xenia Community Schools.



Fred was constantly active in community service. He was appointed a Xenia City Commissioner in 1977 and was re-elected until 1993. He was on the Board of Directors of the Xenia Camp Fire Girls, Dayton Boys and Girls Club, Greene County Board of Elections and Greene County Children's Services. Fred was also active in the Wilberforce/Xenia Optimist Club as member, Past President and Lt. Governor for the Ohio Chapter. He also enjoyed spending time as a member of the Kentucky Colonels, the Greene County Democratic Club and was a Lifetime Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He joined Zion Baptist Church and became active as a member, serving on multiple committees and was ultimately ordained as a Deacon.



Fred is preceded in death by his parents, son Fred Hall IV, sister Cornelia "Deya" Crawford, grandson Juano "Keith" Duff Jr. and great-granddaughter Noelle Duff. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 57 years, Pattie Hall, his daughter Rose (Juano) Duff, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Ann Valentine, Connie (Andre) Phillips, Anita Mack, Freddye (Wayne) Hall-Sawyer, brother George "Danny" (Sherri) Hall, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.



A memorial service will be held at Zion Baptist Church 565 E. Main Street, Xenia, OH on May 4, 2024, at 11am.



