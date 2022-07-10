springfield-news-sun logo
X

HALL, David

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HALL, Sr., David

Age 72, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Faith Deliverance Church of God in Christ, 450 Turner Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45415. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
TAYLOR, Roberta
2
ALBRECHT, Mary
3
Buchsieb, Betty
4
FOX, Jaiden
5
BURNS, RONALD
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top