Hall, Cynthia Denise



Age 63, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, March 14, 2025, at Phillips Temple AME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426, with Pastor James E. Washington officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



