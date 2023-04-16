HALL, Charles Emerson



HALL, Charles Emerson Jr., 65 of Xenia, passed away, Sunday, April 9, 2023. He was born May 26, 1957 in Fairborn, Ohio to the late Charles Emerson Sr. and Barbara Lynn (Ockerman) Hall, also preceding him in death was a brother Gregory Hall. Charles leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 44 years, Paulette (Speck) Hall, children Wesley (Nicole) Hall, Joshua (Kara) Hall, Ashley Hall; grandchildren Connor, Lilly, Tyler, Charles, Alyssa and Chloe; brother David (Jenny) Hall. Charles was a 1975 graduate of Fairborn Baker High School. He attended Wright State University and graduated from Sinclair Community College with a degree in quality control. He retired this April from the Department of Defense after 33 years of dedicated service. Private services will be held at the convenience of Charles' family. To share a special memory or leave a message with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com. Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek, Ohio entrusted with arrangements.

