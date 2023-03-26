Hale, Cuemyle M.



HALE, Cuemyle M., age 95, of Beavercreek, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at home in Beavercreek. Cuemyle was born March 5, 1928 in Clayborne County, TN to the late John and Litha (Marlowe) Marlow. She worked for General Motors, Inland Division, for 30 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the world. Invariably, he would come home and tell her "We are going on a trip" as a total surprise. One day she said "Why don't I ever get to pick where we go?" He asked, "Where do you want to go?" Catching her off guard, she said "CHINA". Sure enough, one day he came home and said "We're going." Cuemyle was asked who she wanted to say goodbye to. Her positive response was "no one". She wanted to say hello to her husband, her parents, her sisters, and brother. She also would say hello to her Aunt Joe, who looked after her when she was a kid. Cuemyle will be remembered for her honesty, hospitality, and willingness to speak up for what is right. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 28 years, James F. Hale; brother, Hoyal Marlow; and sisters, Janice Engle Schulz, Myonia Stone, and Anna Ruth Schulz. Cuemyle is survived by her children, Kathleen (John) O'Brien, James (Janice) Hale, and John (Darleen) Hale; grandchildren, Nancy (Lee) Croyle, Jim (Melissa) Hale, Steve (Alise) Hale, Sean, Maureen, and Kevin O'Brien, Chris (Kelly) Hale, and Mark (Nicole) Hale; great-grandchildren, Daniel and Riley Croyle, Grace and Thomas Hale, Brady, Braxton, and Brice Hale; nieces, Joann Vaughn, Susan Fitrow, Dyra Money, and Kimberly Zanios; nephew, Joseph Gibbs; cousin, Mildred Kifer; and dear friend, Maxine Levinson. Cue also leaves behind her cat, Marlow, and memories of her dog, Babe. Many thanks to her care-givers, Dyra Money, Meredith Owens, Linda Swadener, and Janelle Stamper, who kept Cue going every day. Family will greet friends Sunday, April 2 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 3 at 11:00am at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering. Cuemyle will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care or SISCA Pet Adoption. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

