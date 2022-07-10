HAIRE, Vera
Age 72, of Trotwood, OH, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. Funeral service 11 am, Monday, July 11, at Mt. Carmel M. B. Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat
Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
