HAHN, John Franklin



Age 76 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022. John was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 28, 1946, to the late Calvin and Margaret (Ribar) Hahn. John graduated from New Miami High School, class of 1964. He worked for Armco Steel for a few years before serving in the U.S. Army. After his time in the service, he returned home and worked for GM Fisher Body until it closed. He enjoyed photography and spending time with his family, especially his cats. John will be dearly missed by his wife, Cindy Hahn; his children, Eric (Rachel) Hahn, Darya (William) Bowen, and Lucas (Jackie) Hahn; his grandchildren, Cora, William, Matthew, Lucy, and Stella; his siblings, Jackie Lynch, Jerry (Phyllis) Hahn, and Cheryl Hahn; as well as many extended family members and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents and a close cousin, Donald Hahn. Funeral Services will be held graveside at Hickory Flat Cemetery, 4481 Morganthaler Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com