HAGINS, Harden Blair



Hagins, Harden Blair, 90, of Middletown, Ohio, passed way at Otterbein at Middletown on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. He was born in Hazelgreen, Kentucky, to Marcus Hagins and Mattie Childers Hagins



Carpenter on July 5, 1931. He attended Lee's College in Jackson, KY, where he studied art and history. He was a member of Berachah Church. He was employed by Armco Steel in the Power Department, for



almost 42 years when he retired in 1993. He was an avid small bore shooter. Harden is survived by his wife; Pauline (Turner) Hagins; children, Donovan (Sandy) Hagins and Marilee (Tad) Cope; grandchildren, Chad (Lindsey) Hagins, Joshua (Crystal) Hagins, Joanna (Neal) Colegate, McKenzie (Wes) Brooks and Bradley (Jessica) Rose; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Faye Davis, Judy Bush and James Hagins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ethel Jean Hagins and Leona Hurst and brother, Adrian Hagins. Visitation will be on Monday, December 6th from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at Berachah Church at 1900 Johns Road, Middletown, OH 45044, with Funeral Services to follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Lamar Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow at Fairmound Cemetery in West Elkton.



Memorial Contributions may be made to: Compassion City Center c/o Berachah Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



