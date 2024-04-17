Haggy, Judith Marie



Judith Marie "Haggy," 78, of South Vienna, Ohio, passed away April 13, 2024. Judi was born to Gilbert and Margaret (Olingee) Locke on and showing animals at the Clark county fair. She was crowned Miss Beef For Clark County and represented the county and the all Ohio contest in 1966. After high school, Judy attended The Ohio State University Graduated from Wilmington College. She then did post graduate work at Whittenbeeg Henry received her masters degree from Wright State University. She married the love of her life, Bill.Haggy, in 1966. She is survived a daughter Candace Haggy, a son, Bret Haggy,and granddaughter, Alexia Haggy, as well as a sister, Sandy Burkley. Judy was also an aunt to 10 nieces and five nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, father Gilbert, mother Margaret, sister Linda "Locke" Angelo, brother, Richard Locke, father in-law Art Haggy, mother in-law Betty Haggy, brother in law Terry Haggy, niece Linda Michelle Haggy, nephew Warren Locke, nephew Jason Sims, niece Madison Haggy, and great nephew, Bryan Brannon. Judy was a retired teacher from South Vienna school where she was a first grade teacher for 35 years. She was also the kindergarten secretary at Northeastern for another 10 years . She was very involved with her church, the United Church of South Vienna, loved vacationing with family and friends, and attended hundreds of ball games that Bill played in and coached. Judy was known for her love of family, teaching, and being deemed a "saint" happily putting up with Bill's loud and outgoing personality. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 19th, 2024 from 12- 1 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com





