HAGER, Robert Howett "Bob"

Robert (Bob) Howett Hager, 84, of South Charleston passed away May 20, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 16, 1937, in Columbus, Ohio, son of

Martha and Robert Hager. Survivors include wife, Jean,

children, Robert and Nick, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kattie, Bobby, Samantha, Tommy, John, Kaylee, Kyli, Paige, Ty, Grayson, Channing, Dax, Talan, Mia, and Koa, sister, Sandy (Ronnie) and their children, Brian and Michele. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Robert, daughter, Ginger, sister, Nancy and brother, Tommy. Bob loved to fish and hunt. He loved playing cards at the American Legion. Per Bob's request, there will be no service. The family will plan a celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements are

being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

