HAFFEY (Morse),



Marsha Ann



86, Beloved wife of John Haffey; devoted mother of John Kevin (Gail) Haffey, Michael (Catherine) Haffey, Colin (Cheryl) Haffey and Molly (Mark) Levine; cherished grandmother of Marin Haffey, the late Maeve Haffey and Cullen Haffey, Jack (Mykala) Haffey, Mary Haffey, Patrick (Lori) Haffey, Hayden (Brooke) Haffey, Ross Haffey, Audrey Levine and Betsy Levine; dear great-grandmother to Maddie Haffey and Lucy Haffey.



Marsha was born July 28, 1935, in DeGraff, Ohio, to Donna and Harold Morse. She graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. There she was an active member of the Delta Zeta Sorority and met her husband, John E. Haffey. After a short career in fashion merchandising, she became a full-time mother and a Christ Child Society volunteer in Cleveland, Ohio. Marsha and her family moved to Detroit, Michigan, in 1974 where she completed nursing school. Marsha worked her way up to become head nurse of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, MI. Upon retirement in 1995, Marsha and Jack returned to Oxford. Both enjoyed the Oxford community and were especially blessed by their time at St. Mary Church. Marsha became involved in several aspects of the Oxford community. She was a member of PEO and held several administrative roles including President of the Miami University chapter 2006 through 2008. Marsha volunteered at McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital in Oxford, OH, and served on the Administrative Board. She was elected President of the McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital Auxiliary from 2014 to 2016.



A 9:30 am visitation and 10:30 am memorial service will be held at St. Mary Church to celebrate Marsha's life on March 5th. Donations in Marsha's memory can be made to The Knolls.

