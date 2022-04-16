HADDIX, Ethel



Age 94 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, in her residence. She was born in Jackson, Kentucky, on July 30, 1927, the daughter of



Thomas "Bud" and Dellie (McDaniel) Barnett. She was raised a Southern Baptist and enjoyed Bluegrass music and dancing.



She is survived by her children Yvonne Rowe, Linda (Richard) Lanter, Steve Haddix, Loretta (Jim) Brewer and Kathy (Jim) Srode; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her great-great-grandson Kodda aka "Boo"; her special fur baby "Chevy" and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 55 years George Lee Haddix in 1999; sons Albert, Charlie and George J. Haddix; daughter-in-law Lisa Haddix; grandsons George J. Haddix Jr., William Wells and Dustin Srode; granddaughter Tanya Adkins; and her special companion Eugene O. Shilt. The family would like to thank her granddaughter



Amber Hyder for taking special care of her. Ethel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

