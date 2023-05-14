Hackman, Suzane

Hackman (Auerhammer), Suzane



Suzane Hackman (Auerhammer), age 87, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023 at Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights, OH. She was born on February 11, 1936 in Dayton, OH to Mildred Krueger and Harold Ernest Auerhammer.



Suzane Hackman is survived by her children, Nancy Ann Sliauter and Thomas Scott (Nicole) Hackman, and three grandsons, S. Nicholas Hackman, J. Andrew Hackman and Joshua A. Sliauter.



Suzane Hackman was a long-time resident of Kettering, Ohio where she took great care of her aunts, Geraldine M. Rieck and Marcella E. Krueger. Suzane loved to travel and cherished her time in Europe and Winchester, VA at the Apple Blossom Festival with her family and friends.



A private service will be held at the burial site at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Altenheim Foundation.



Rest in peace, Suzane Hackman. You will be forever in our hearts.

