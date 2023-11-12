Haas, Roselyn

Haas (Traver), Roselyn Joy



Roselyn Joy Haas, age 91 of Union, formerly of Trotwood, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023. She was born April 12, 1932, in New York City. Joy attended Bowling Green University where she studied Elementary Education. She first taught school for Dayton Public Schools and later retired after 27 years from Trotwood Madison Schools where she taught at Madison Park Elementary. After retiring she spent her time as a volunteer at the Dayton Airport, Montgomery County Historical Society, and the emergency room at Good Samaritan Hospital. Joy was an avid reader and enjoyed needlepoint and working in her yard planting flowers. She is survived by her children: Roseann (Mike) McDonald, Mary (Jeff) Coomer, Daniel (Jennifer) Haas, her beloved grandchildren: Andrew, Erin, Jarrett, Zachary, Austin, Jordan, Nolan, Danielle, Gordon and Landon, her great grandchildren: Carter, Shane and Amelia, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Richard Haas, parents: Franklin Traver and Edythe Dodds, son: Rick Haas, sister: Jean Shepard and brother: Jim Merrill. The family would like to say a special thanks to PreMedica Hospice and Joy's caregivers, Hannah, Mya, Miranda, Maycee, and Jenisha for the wonderful care given to Joy and allowing her to stay at home. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Aullwood Audubon Center & Farm. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



