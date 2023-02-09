GWINN, Jimmy Gordon



Age 91, passed away peacefully the early morning of February 7, 2023, at Otterbein Senior Life Neighborhood of Middletown, Ohio. He was born to the late Harold Gordon and Dorothy Gwinn on August 29, 1931, in Anderson, Indiana. Jimmy honorably served his country in the United States Air Force as an Air Force Captain. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma "Sue" Gwinn (Baker); sons Bruce Gordon Gwinn and James Michael Gwinn. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave Middletown, Ohio 45005 on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 4:00pm-6:00pm. A private family inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for the Gwinn family.



