Gwen Keller

Keller, Gwen P.



Gwen P. Keller, a dedicated biologist, passionate naturalist, and devoted family member, passed away on October 16, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on May 13, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio, to Thomas Keller and Bonnie Sortman Keller, Gwen lived a life marked by scientific curiosity, adventure, and profound compassion. A distinguished scholar, Gwen earned her B.S. and M.S. degrees in zoology from Miami University before completing her Ph.D. in Entomology at the University of Georgia. Her professional journey was anything but conventional, as she valued rich experiences over material wealth. In her 40s, Gwen began working for the USDA as an entomologist, making significant contributions to pest control by overseeing the technical aspects of mass-rearing sterile insects in Panama and Guatemala. Gwen's love for the natural world knew no bounds. Her insatiable curiosity drove her to explore the ecological, evolutionary, and molecular intricacies of life. An avid naturalist, she found joy in parrots, snakes, insects, photography, metalsmithing, scuba diving, snorkeling, camping, and bird watching. Her work and passions took her to Central America, where she spent more than half her life dedicated to scientific research and environmental understanding. A beloved sister to Lisa Keller and the late Leslie Keller-Biehl (Richard Biehl), Gwen was a cherished stepsister to Hugh and Mea Powell (children, Helen and Gareth) and aunt to nephews Lucas (Kirsten) Keller-Biehl, Alex T. Keller-Biehl (Jordan), and Jay C. Keller-Biehl (Jade King), and great aunt to Forrest, Lincoln, and Noelle (Keller-Biehl). She was known for her selflessness, kindness, and generosity, valuing the company of family, friends, and colleagues above all else. Throughout her life, Gwen embodied an ethic of service-to her family, friends, colleagues, and country. She approached her final challenge with the same scientific curiosity and courage that defined her professional life, fighting cancer with remarkable strength and grace. Gwen will be remembered for her brilliant mind, her adventurous spirit, and her deep love for the natural world. She lived a life rich in experience, knowledge, and meaningful connections, leaving an indelible mark on those who knew her. She is survived by her parents, her sister Lisa, her nephews, and countless colleagues and friends whose lives she touched with her remarkable spirit. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held on Saturday, October 25th at 1:00pm at Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409. Loved ones wishing to attend the burial ceremony should arrive at the administration buildings at the entrance to Woodland Cemetery by 12:45pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a conservation or scientific research organization that aligns with Gwen's lifelong passions. McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com