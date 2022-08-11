GUY, Robert M.



84, of Dayton, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, one month prior to his 85th birthday. He was born September 4, 1937, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Charles and Josephine (Reed) Guy. He graduated from Lima Central High School and then furthered his education by attending Purdue University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in economics.



A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 2:30PM to 3:00PM. A Memorial Service will follow beginning at 3:00PM, with Pastor Doug Surber officiating.

