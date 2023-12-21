Guthrie, Helen E.



Helen E. Guthrie, age 84 of Wayne Township, passed away at The Winfield at Middletown on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. She was born in Hyden, Kentucky on October 11, 1939 the daughter of Noah and Mary (Collins) Davidson. Helen was employed as an assembler for FKI Logistics for more than twenty years. She was a devoted member of the Princeton Pike Church of God. Helen is survived by her three children, Charles L. Guthrie, Tim (Valerie) Guthrie, and Marita Loftus; five grandchildren, Danny (Jessica) Guthrie, Jeren (Adam) McCluskey, Brittany (Sam) Banks, Jackie Guthrie, and Logan Loftus; five great grandchildren, Madison, Lexi, McKenna, Lily, and JJ; one brother, Therman Davidson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Bill Loftus; and numerous siblings. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM with Rev. Rick Witt officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. www.browndawsonflick.com



