Gunn, Thomas

Thomas "Tom" Joseph Gunn, age 55 of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023. He was born September 10, 1967 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Thomas and Mary Jo Gunn. Tom graduated from Centerville High School in 1986, and attended Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa and Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. For many years, he worked for TransAmerica as an Insurance Agent. Tom was an avid sports fan, passionately following the Cincinnati Bengals and Reds. He played football in high school and coached local youth sports. Tom enjoyed nature, especially fishing and traveling to Tennessee and Florida with his son Jonny and many friends. He loved being a father and grandfather most of all. He will be missed. Thomas is survived by his Daughter, Margaret K. (Joshua) Gunn; Son, Jonathon V. Gunn; Step-Daughter, Abigail M. (Samuel) Freeze; Granddaughter, Josephine J. Vaughan; Sisters, Linda (Dan) Godfrey, Cathy (Michael) Hart; Nephews, Patrick (Amanda) Godfrey and Christopher (Lindsey) Godfrey; Nieces, Kristen (Michael) Howard and Sarah (Tim) Sears; and by numerous friends. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Mary Jo and Thomas W. Gunn. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday June 22, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Epiphany Lutheran Church (6430 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45459). Visitation will be from 11:00am until the time of the service at 12:00pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guestbook.



