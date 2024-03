GUNN, Peter



age 61 formerly of Dayton, Ohio resided in Lanett, Alabama passed away February 3, 2024 he leaves to cherish his memories wife Lurleen, daughter Brittany, sons Peter Scroggins and Peter Jr. sisters Linda(Robin) Fletcher and Tina (Ricky) Ford and brother Lee Gunn, four grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Peter is buried at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Alabama.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com