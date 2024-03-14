Gunn, Joan

Gunn (LeSchander), Joan Marie



Monday, March 11th, 2024, Joan Marie LeSchander Gunn, loving wife and mother of five, grandmother of ten, and great grandmother of four, passed away at the age of 88.







Joan was born on the 1st of February 1936 in Rochester, NY, the daughter of George and Florence Bauchle LeSchander. After graduating in 1954 from Nazareth Academy, Joan was attending college and starting her career at Comac Builder's Supply when a co-worker invited her to a luncheon. Which was a ploy to meet her neighbor's brother, an Iowa native, currently attending the Air Force "Aviation Cadets" Program. Joan fell for the handsome Air Force pilot, Hugh Gunn, after a whirlwind romance that included Abbott's Frozen Custard and Lake Ontario Beach Park. They began their life together in 1956 and moved to Moody AFB, GA, where their first two daughters were born. Their next assignment was in Stillwater, OK, where a 3rd daughter joined the growing family. The journey continued to Elizabethtown, PA. While her husband was serving in Vietnam, in the midst of an unpopular war with local pressure against assistance, Joan coordinated donations to the Vung Tau, Vietnam Orphanage, aiding countless orphans.



In 1967, the group moved to Beavercreek, OH. Two sons were added to the clan. A firm believer in the strength of women, she continued her activity as a Girl Scout leader helping shape the lives of many young women. Joan dedicated countless hours during the week and on weekends helping others see, and meet, the potential in themselves. She was an early leader in the La Leche League movement helping to empower women even though the present-day common practice was not encouraged by the medical establishment at that time. Joan also hosted and counseled wives of Vietnam POWs during the planning conferences of Operation Homecoming at Wright Patterson AFB providing comfort to many families.



Enjoying sports, Joan joined a weekly bowling team serving at various times as a team captain, league secretary, and other roles over 51 years. Patrons of the bowling alley, as well as teammates, loved her sense of humor, kindness, and welcoming personality. Outside of bowling, being an enthusiastic roller and ice skater, she built her own family ice rink in the backyard! Joan was involved in hiking and swimming instruction, teaching kids valuable land and water safety techniques.



She was a passionate hobbyist enjoying ceramics, enameling, candle making and other crafts with her children, as well as wrapping presents. She was an avid gardener growing a wide variety of vegetables and flowers cultivating a 3-acre garden for over a decade. Her gardening helped support her canning, cooking, and baking interests.



Joan was intelligent, creative, and passionate about many things, researching to understand the best approach to achieving goals. Prior to the internet, she routinely devoured books on particular subjects. She applied that knowledge to topics ranging from adventurous vacations to health and state-of-the-art medical techniques.



In addition to being a kind and generous wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she also managed real estate properties providing direct assistance to those in need. In later years, as an avid co-pilot with her husband, Joan flew all over the US in their Cessna 337.



Joan is survived by daughters, Deborah Laughhunn (Mike) of Xenia; Rebecca Key (Richard) of Beavercreek; Valerie Heberle (David) of Castroville, TX; sons, Ethan Gunn (Cheryl) of Oakwood; Daniel Gunn (Elaine) of Redmond, Washington; grandchildren, Cole Key (Stephanie); Jeremy Nelson (Alexis); Justin Key (Summer); Rachel Couper (Eric); Nathaniel Laughhunn (Michelle); Emma Gunn (Seth); Matthew Laughhunn; Sydney Gunn; Zachary Gunn; Evan Gunn; great-grandchildren, Maike Nelson; Wyatt Nelson; Jude Laughhunn; and Leo Couper.







Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by Hugh T. Gunn, her loving husband of 64 years; her sister, Patricia Aspinwall, and their special Aunt Edna Brennan. To quote a dear poem of Joan's, "Considering that everyday memories are piling up, These memories of mine will be yours too. Those common memories entwine us all the more and constantly between us weave other links" - Rosemonde-Gérard







The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday in the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Pastor Nate Laughhunn will officiate.







Friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. in the funeral home for visitation walk through.







In Lieu of Flowers, donations in her name may be made to the local area Day City Hospice (https://daycityhospice.com/donate/) or the American Brain Foundation (https://www.americanbrainfoundation.org/).



