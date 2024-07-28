Gunarson, Ralph

Gunarson Sr., Ralph D.

Ralph D. Gunarson Sr., age 87 of Huber Heights, passed away July 21, 2024. After a long battle with cancer, he is now resting in peace. He is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife of 63 years, Sally. Ralph is survived by his children: Sallyann Moore, Ralph (Louise) Gunarson, Jr. and Lisa Beidelschies; grandchildren: Becky, Flora, Josie, Candice, Michael, Brandon and Kayla; 12 great-grandchildren; and his sister Shirley Violano. Ralph was a retired military veteran and served 28 years in the United States Air Force. He was a proud member of the Sulpher Grove Church in Huber Heights. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on Friday, October 4, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 am. Ralph will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton, OH. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com for more info.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd.

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

