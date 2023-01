GULLATTE, Sr., Joe



Joe Gullatte Sr., 87, passed away on January 10, 2023. He is survived by his dotting wife, Gladys. He was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather to many. His bright smile and contagious laugh will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held in his honor on January 28th 1:30pm-4:30pm at the Moraine Civic Center.