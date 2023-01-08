GUISINGER, Carl

GUISINGER, Jr., Carl D. "Gus"



84, of Sanford, FL, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living. Gus was born October 10, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Carl and (Verdie) Guisinger, Sr. He retired from Navistar where he worked as a Cost Analyst. Gus was a loving husband and father, and a model for how to accept others as they are. Survivors include two sons, Randy (Audrey) Guisinger and Matt (Trice) Guisinger; and four grandchildren, Evan, Samantha and Preston Guisinger, and Quentin (Gaby) Northcross. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diane, in 2015; son, Brad; and two siblings, Bill and Sue. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

