GUILIANO, John Edward



John Edward Guiliano, aged 78, died Monday, February 6, 2023, after a battle with brain cancer. He was born November 21, 1944, in Manhattan, New York, to the late John and Mary (Bancale) Guiliano. John graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology where he played basketball, lacrosse and soccer. John married Janet Miller on September 5, 1970, while stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, IL. Janet survives him along with his children, their spouses and grandchildren: Jason (Kelly, Isabella, Jonathan) Guiliano, Theresa (Brett, Cullen, Chloe) Downing, Jennifer Guiliano and Sean (Krista, Luca, Ava) Guiliano. Serving in the US Air Force for twenty years, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel having received numerous awards. John served Beavercreek High School for 35 years as the boys' soccer coach, with 30 as their Varsity head coach and five years as a Reserve/Junior Varsity coach. John was inducted into the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association in 2023. He loved his family, soccer, his lawn and bowling. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Monday, February 13, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton - Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Burial will follow immediately after the gathering at Calvary Cemetery. Donations in memory of John may be made to: Feed the Creek (3392 Sunnyside Drive, Beavercreek, OH 45432 (https://feedthecreek.org) or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420 (https://hospiceofdayton.org). To leave a message or share a special memory of John with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.

