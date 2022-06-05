GUENTHER, Richard T. "Rick"



Richard T. "Rick" Guenther, father of Kevin R. Guenther (Sarah), grandfather of Ashley and Andrew Guenther, and brother to Stephen M. Guenther (Marlo), passed away peacefully on Saturday May 21, at the age of 75. Funeral Services were provided by the Tobias Funeral Home and were Private. After high-school, Rick served in the Army and later attended and graduated from Xavier University. Rick settled in Dayton, OH where he spent his time enjoying his family, friends, work, and hobbies. Rick was an avid guitarist, photographer, and a bicycling enthusiast. His greatest passion though was for the outdoors. He could often be found wandering the local trails or exploring one of the many National Parks that he visited. Rarely was there an encountered bird or flower that Rick did not know. Memorials may be made to the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (www.railstotrails.org/support-us/). Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

